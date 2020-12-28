Fakhar Zaman made honorary lieutenant of Pakistan Navy (VIDEO)
Web Desk
05:46 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
Fakhar Zaman made honorary lieutenant of Pakistan Navy (VIDEO)
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has awarded honorary rank of lieutenant to national cricket player Fakhar Zaman for his excellent performance in the field of cricket and his commitment to the navy.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi pined the badges of rank on the player in a ceremony attended by military and civil officials and the family of the batsman. 

Naval Chief congratulated Zaman, who started his professional career as a sailor of Pakistan Navy in 2007. He has also been representing the navy in various domestic and international matches. 

Fakhar Zaman sets world record with fastest 1000 ... 07:54 PM | 22 Jul, 2018

HARARE - Pakistan's star opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has become the fastest batsman to score 1000 runs in one-day ...

In International Defense Cricket Challenge Cup held in Australia in 2012, Zaman was named as the best player of the tournament. 

Moreover, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee also awarded an appreciation certificate to the player.

The incredible story of Fakhar Zaman, the ... 12:59 PM | 8 Jun, 2017

Zaman, who scored 31 off 23 balls, maintained an impressive strike rate of 134 with six boundaries, earning the praise ...

More From This Category
Four KP cops terminated in Amir Tehkalay torture ...
11:10 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
Pakistan hikes eletricity price by 18 paisas/unit
10:43 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
8 Pakistani women among 100 outstanding nurses ...
10:06 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
Man kills 7-year-old cousin before raping her in ...
08:43 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
GB students arrested for protesting sexual ...
10:21 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
Pakistan extends UK travel restrictions till Jan ...
07:16 PM | 28 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan's Mashaadi gives a heartwarming message this wedding season
09:53 PM | 28 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr