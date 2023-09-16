Schengen Visa processing time to reduce, confirms EU Commission

BERLIN - The processing time for the most sought-after Schengen Visas will be shortened as the digitalization of the visa application procedure takes effect.

In this regard, the Commission of the European Union has confirmed swift processing. The European Commission Spokesperson for Home Affairs, Anitta Hipper, said that due to the digitalization of the visa procedure, there will no longer be long waiting periods to receive a decision.

Hipper elaborated that after the application procedure for Schengen visas goes fully online, applicants will not be required to submit physical copies of their documents, reducing the administrative burden of handling paper applications and putting the visa sticker.

After the digitalization of the visa procedure, member states will process digital applications and issue visas digitally. The rules on the digitalization of the visa procedure were agreed upon by the European Parliament and the Council in an attempt to modernize, simplify, and harmonise the visa procedures for nationals of third countries seeking a visa and for the EU Member States who need to grant the visas.

Hipper said digitalization will modernize two main aspects of the visa procedure, explaining that firstly, the EU Visa Application platform will provide applicants with a harmonised and seamless procedure, saving costs to travel to the consulate or any visa application centre.

She continued that another benefit would be that the visa will be issued in a digital format, and it will be digitally linked to the travel document, Schengenvisainfo reported.

However, Hipper noted that several factors come into play when processing Schengen visa applications.