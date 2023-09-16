China relaxes visa process but for travelers from this country: Details inside

MUMBAI - Authorities in China have relaxed the visa requirements for Indians, providing them with much relief to travel to the country.

The Chinese government has implemented temporary changes to visa regulations which will remain in effect until December 31, this year.

According to the new guidelines, eligible Indian applicants seeking visas for various purposes, including tourism, business, short-term family visits, and transit, will now no longer be required to provide biometric data.

The benefit available to Indians is that they can complete their visa applications without the hassle of fingerprinting, making the process seamless and convenient.

Those specifically in the age bracket of below 14 and above 70 years will avail the benefit largely besides those whose fingerprints are considered ‘uncollectable’.

The Chinese Embassy in India has advised applicants to contact the Chinese Visa Application Service Centre to ensure that they have access to the latest information and guidance.

Generally speaking, the standard online visa application process includes the submission of documents i.e a valid passport with a minimum validity of six months, passport-sized photographs, and evidence to validate residential and employment status.

Meanwhile, the cost of a Chinese visa for Indian travelers varies depending on the type of visa sought and the validity period. It typically ranges from INR 3,800 to INR 7,800.