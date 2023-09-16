Raja Riaz joins PML-N after meeting with Nawaz, Shehbaz in London

Raja Riaz Ahmed, the former PTI lawmaker who became the Leader of the Opposition after the Imran Khan-led party resigned from the National Assembly, has now joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Raja Riaz met PML-N patron Nawaz Sharif and President Shehbaz Sharif in London recently and announced his decision to join the erstwhile former ruling party.

Senator Ishaq Dar, Mian Nasir Janjua, Attaullah Tarar, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervez were also present at the meeting.

Raja Riaz had also been associated with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the past. He left the PPP and joined the PTI in 2016. In April 2022, Raja Riaz formed a forward bloc against his party and became the Leader of the Opposition after PTI lawmakers’ resignation from the National Assembly.