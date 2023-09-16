UAE's deputy PM shares video showing Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir as part of India

UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan recently shared a video from G20 Summit showing Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir as part of India.
The video was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. It recognizes Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, which are under Pakistan’s administrative control, as a central part of the Indian map.
The video was supposed to display regional plans to connect India with the Middle East and Europe through economic corridor projects. However, it exposed UAE’s diplomatic intentions on Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue.
By showing these regions within India’s borders, UAE essentially gave a nod of approval to India’s claim over the region. While the video’s release hints at a strengthening relationship between India and UAE, it also shows the increasing distance between Pakistan and the Middle East, including UAE and Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia’s Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman cancelled his official visit to Pakistan before attending the G20 summit in India, which sent a strong message to Pakistan’s power circles.
On the other hand, India, the Middle East and Europe have come together to sign an agreement led by the US, which sets the foundation for their new economic pathway. The route is expected to boost business and connectivity across Asia, the Arabian Gulf and Europe.
It is noteworthy that Pakistan also expects a $50 billion investment from Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the next five years, with each country injecting $25 billion. It remains to be seen how Pakistan will react to this development in the near future.
On 14 September, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch issued a statement on the UAE’s move to include the entire Kashmir region in India.
Without naming UAE, the statement read, “Pakistan sees the United Nations as the most representative and inclusive forum of nation-states.”
“Any map, showing the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir as part of India, is legally tenable and factually incorrect,” she added.
في شرق الارض وغربها وين ما حل— سيف بن زايد آل نهيان (@SaifBZayed) September 9, 2023
حل السلام و جاوبته القيادات
الارض ظللها مدى حكمته ظل
لين انطوى الراي لزعيم الامارات
"شكراً شكراً شكراً.. لا أعتقد أننا سنكون هنا لولاك"
ما قاله الرئيس الأمريكي لسيدي صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد، أثناء الاعلان عن مشروعات الممر الاقتصادي لربط الهند… pic.twitter.com/OwZkPjQtSs
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 16, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.7
|299.95
|Euro
|EUR
|321.5
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.15
|79.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|795.46
|803.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.21
|38.56
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|776.86
|784.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.2
|219.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.14
|336.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
