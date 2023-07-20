Ukraine Foreign Minister arrives in Pakistan on maiden visit

ISLAMABAD – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has arrived in Pakistan today on Thursday on his maiden visit.

Foreign Office confirmed that Kuleba arrived in South Asian nation on an official visit and was welcomed by FM Bilawal Bhutto. During his brief stay, he is expected to meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and engage in detailed discussions with his Pakistani counterpart.

The top diplomat of the Eastern European nation has been visiting as Islamabad builds ties with Kremlin and recently started importing Russian crude oil at a discounted price as the economic crisis worsens.

Meanwhile, during the recent visit, FM Kuelaba is expected to discuss close and friendly relationship, particularly in areas of trade, investment, agriculture, and higher education.

His visit is likely to further boost bilateral ties between Islamabad and Kyiv.