Russia engages Asian, African countries for visa-free travel

MOSCOW - The government of Russia has set its sights on visa-free agreements with multiple countries for which discussions are underway.
Russia's Foreign Ministry has embarked on negotiations to establish visa-free travel agreements with several nations spanning Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.
During a recent briefing, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, announced the initiative, highlighting ongoing discussions aimed at broadening the scope of nations with mutual visa-free travel arrangements.
Zakharova stressed that official information regarding unilateral visa-free travel arrangements is typically disseminated through the Russian Foreign Ministry's official website and various social media platforms.
Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov also reiterated Russia's commitment to implementing a visa-free regime with all countries in the Persian Gulf region.
The official emphasized the systematic nature of these efforts, underscoring their significance in promoting communication, facilitating business ventures, and enhancing tourism exchanges between nations.
This development comes after the Russian Foreign Ministry outlined plans to draft intergovernmental agreements on visa-free travel for citizens of various nations, including Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Zambia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
Russia is not the only country that is pursuing visa-free travel. At present, most countries are opening up to the outside world and are trying to attract tourists to spur the economy.
Most notably, Thailand is inking visa-free agreements with other countries and it also inked the same agreement with China for visa-free travel on a permanent basis. The country is now trying to get a Schengen Visa waiver for its citizens.
Besides, the Gulf Cooperation Council is also holding meetings with European Union officials to get Schengen Visa waiver for its citizens. The drive to attract more tourists is primarily due to the reason that the countries are trying to diversify income streams and recover from the damage caused by the pandemic.
1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.6, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.85, and 1 AED to PKR 75.6.
USD to PKR
Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 21, 2024, Thursday.
Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.60 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.6
|281.6
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.9
|356.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.19
|749.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
