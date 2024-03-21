Hajj 2024: Mandatory Hajj training to begin after Eid

ISLAMABAD - The second phase of mandatory training for Hajj pilgrims is scheduled to take place after Eid-ul-Fitr, it emerged on Thursday.

Chief Hajj Trainer Ahmed Nadeem Khan confirmed the timeline for the second phase, stressing the need for training for pilgrims to perform the religious rituals in the holy kingdom. The official pointed out that attendance at a minimum of two sessions is compulsory for all pilgrims, while overseas Pakistanis would receive training at their respective Haji camps before departure.

During the Steering Committee meeting for Hajj Training, the Chief Hajj trainer along with other officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs underscored the crucial role of training workshops in ensuring pilgrims' comprehensive understanding of administrative procedures, rituals, and challenges inherent in the Hajj journey.

The Chief Hajj trainer outlined the forthcoming training schedule, revealing plans for ministry personnel and experts to offer guidance and instruction to pilgrims.

The second phase would feature training sessions across major cities nationwide, and it would be facilitated by multimedia presentations and modeled Mina camps at Hajj training centers.

Chief Hajj trainer said it was also proposed to conduct oral or written exams on Hajj rituals before the intending pilgrims’ flights and those who fail should undergo a third session to properly get trained regarding religious rituals, social ethics and administrative affairs during the sacred journey.

It is to be mentioned that the Hajj is scheduled to begin in June this year and the government of Pakistan has been able to secure around 179,000 seats.

The authorities have introduced the Short Hajj package for the pilgrims while the Sponsorship Scheme is also valid for this year as well.

As far as the Long Hajj is concerned, it would encompass 38-42 days with 8 days stay in Medinah and those flying from the South region i.e. Karachi, and Sukkhur would have to pay Rs 10,65,000 while those from other cities i.e. Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad would pay Rs 10,75,000.

For Sponsorship scheme applicants, the cost is $3765 for the South Region while it is $ 3800 for the North Region for those opting for the Long Hajj package.

For the Short Hajj package, the cost for regular Hajj applicants is Rs 11,40,000 for the South region while the cost is Rs 11,50,000 for the North region; the Hajj would continue for 20-25 days under this scheme.

For the Sponsorship Scheme, the cost for Short Hajj is $ 4015 USD for the South region and $ 4050 for North region.