Corrections and clarifications regarding Tahir Javed family & Texas elections

LAHORE - On March 20, Daily Pakistan carried an article titled "Tahir Javed family's political ambitions meet defeat in Texas elections," but later, it turned out that the story was unfounded.

After investigation, it was revealed that the information was merely propaganda our writer had mistakenly believed. The writer also failed to get a response from Tahir Javed's family to the allegations made against them.

After cross-checking with the Javed family, we found that the allegations were fabricated. The editorial team at Daily Pakistan sincerely apologizes to the Javed family for this mistake and deeply regrets any harm or inconvenience this may have caused.

Mr Tahir Javed is a former state minister and advisor to former Pakistani Prime Minster Anwaar Kakar on Investment. A businessman par excellence, Tahir Javed has been awarded the presidential Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his contributions.

He has played a significant role in promoting the Pakistan-U.S. relationship and has been a leader of America’s Democratic Party. He is strongly associated with US President Joe Biden.

Thanks to his vast experience and dedication, Mr. Javed continues to assist the Pakistani government in attracting investment from countries such as the US, Canada, Europe, Turkiye, and Dubai.