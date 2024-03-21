9th Class Computer Science guess papers 2024 Punjab boards

LAHORE – All Punjab boards are conducting first annual examination 2024 of secondary school certificate part-I (9th Class) across the province, stating from March 19.

The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) have conducted the papers of Economics, History of Pakistan and English Compulsory.

They are now scheduled to hold the annual paper of Computer Science in evening shifts tomorrow (March 22) with students looking for ways for effective preparations so they can achieve high scores.

Model papers, past papers and guess papers are considered important for revision of the subject when there is one day left in the exam.

The guess papers carry most important questions, which could be asked by examiner in the Computer Science paper. They also help students understand the paper structure and allocation of marks.

Class 9 Computer Science Guess Papers 2024

Important short questions:

types of computer work of van numen benefits of transistor definition of machine language define computer what is abacus? what is a computer program explain minicomputer high-level languag define analog computer What are input devices Define USB port. what is system unit? define port. difference between the serial port and parallel port. define computer hardware what is data bus. What is mouse? what is a joystick? What is meant by resolution of the monitor? Difference between soft copy and hard copy work of non-impact printer. what is keyboard? what is microphone? difference between CD-RW and CD-R Why DRAM uses more energy? difference between DRAM and SRAM What is main memory? what is cashe memory? What do you know about ROM? What is secondary memory? What is the difference between ROM and RAM?

Important Long questions: