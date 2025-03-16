Pcb Serves Legal Notice On Corbin Bosch Over Psl Contract Breach

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a legal notice to South Africa’s Corbin Bosch for allegedly violating his contractual obligations.

Bosch, 30, was selected by Peshawar Zalmi in the Diamond category during the HBL PSL 10 draft on January 13. However, reports suggest he may withdraw from his PSL contract to join Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), replacing the injured Lizaad Williams.

The PCB has served the notice through his agent, demanding an explanation for his withdrawal. The board has also highlighted the consequences of his departure and expects a response within the given timeframe.

With the PSL now clashing with the IPL in the April-May window, Bosch is considering switching to the lucrative T20 league. Though yet to make his IPL debut, he was previously a reserve player for Rajasthan Royals and recently played a key role for MI Cape Town in the SA20 league, taking 11 wickets in seven innings.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi will now reassess their squad strategy and seek potential replacements as they prepare for PSL 10 without Bosch.