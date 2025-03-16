Curfew imposed in South Waziristan amid rise terror incidents

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN – A curfew has been announced in both districts of South Waziristan tomorrow.

Notifications have been issued by the deputy commissioners of South Waziristan Upper, South Waziristan Lower, and Tank.

According to the notification, all routes will remain closed from 6 AM to 6 PM. The Zali to New Cadet College Wana road, Tanai, Sarwekai, and Jandola roads will be closed, while the Wana-Gomal Zam road will remain open for travelers.

It further states that the road from Ahmedwam to Kotkai and the road from Bibi Ragzai to Jandola will be closed.

Travelers have been advised to use alternative routes.