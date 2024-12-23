Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

KP govt declares emergency in Kurram amid law, order concerns

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared a emergency in Kurram district due to the law and order situation.

According to reports, a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur discussed the overall situation in Kurram.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet approved the relief emergency, which had already been implemented. Compensation has been provided to the deceased and injured in Kurram.

The provincial cabinet approved the emergency as a legal formality.

Additionally, the cabinet endorsed measures against money laundering and financial terrorism, approved the National Commission for Minorities to safeguard minority rights, and sanctioned kidney and liver transplants. They also approved youth centers in Karak, grants for universities, appointment of Academic Search Committee members, and the establishment of a Girls Cadet College in D.I. Khan.

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

