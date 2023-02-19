PSL8: Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 52 runs

MULTAN – Multan Sultans defeated Islamabad United by 52 runs to win the seventh game of the Pakistan Super League season 8 on Sunday.

Earlier, Islamabad United won the toss and elected to bowl first. Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan and David Miller smashed half centuries which helping posting 190 runs on the board for the loss of four wickets.

Islamabad United’s Tom Curran, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr took one wicket each.

In reply, Islamabad United bowled out for 138 runs. Rassie van der Dussen scored 49 runs.

Sultans’ Abbas Afridi took four wickets. Usama Mir, Ilyas and Ihsanullah grabbed two wickets each.

Multan Sultans have been riding high on confidence after registering 3rd victory in the PSL8.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, David Miller, Josh Little, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Wayne Parnell, IzharulHaq Naveed.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Hassan Nawaz, Moeen Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zafar Gohar, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zameer, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Gus Atkinson.