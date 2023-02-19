PSL8: Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 52 runs

MULTAN – Multan Sultans defeated Islamabad United by 52 runs to win the seventh game of the Pakistan Super League season 8 on Sunday.
Earlier, Islamabad United won the toss and elected to bowl first. Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan and David Miller smashed half centuries which helping posting 190 runs on the board for the loss of four wickets.
Islamabad United’s Tom Curran, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr took one wicket each.
In reply, Islamabad United bowled out for 138 runs. Rassie van der Dussen scored 49 runs.
Sultans’ Abbas Afridi took four wickets. Usama Mir, Ilyas and Ihsanullah grabbed two wickets each.
Multan Sultans have been riding high on confidence after registering 3rd victory in the PSL8.
Squads
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, David Miller, Josh Little, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Wayne Parnell, IzharulHaq Naveed.
Islamabad United: Shadab Khan, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Hassan Nawaz, Moeen Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zafar Gohar, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zameer, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Gus Atkinson.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 19, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.9
|268.15
|Euro
|EUR
|279.2
|282
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315.8
|319
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|73.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70
|70.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178
|180.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|707.22
|715.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.76
|39.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.14
|38.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.56
|33.91
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.18
|3.29
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|867.89
|876.89
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|165.34
|167.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|690.7
|698.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.05
|73.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|197.12
|199.12
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.26
|25.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|287.56
|290.06
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,700 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,780.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Karachi
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Quetta
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Attock
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Multan
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
