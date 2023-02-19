Search

Aima Baig pens special message for Valentine's Day

Noor Fatima 04:50 PM | 19 Feb, 2023
Lollywood's talented singer Aima Baig is one of the most prominent faces of the entertainment fraternity. The 27-year-old artist amassed millions of followers, succeeded in her career — still reigning in the Pakistani music industry — and also had a handsome man, Shahbaz Shigri, by her side until there was trouble in paradise and Baig announced the couple's separation which came as a shock for any of their fans.

The cheating scandal that followed the ex-couple's separation became the talk of the town tarnishing both the artists' images, however, letting bygones be bygones, Baig and Shigri moved on for good.

Most recently, the Balu Mahi singer spent her Valentine's Day without a date and talked about the special day's boredom with her fans on a social media platform. Taking to Instagram, Baig posted a carousel of scintillating pictures with her "closest V day squad" director Adnan Qazi, singer Momina Mustehsan, her dad, and also with a big bouquet of roses.

At first sight, many of her fans assumed the Lafzon Main Kharabi Thi singer received the flowers from her secret admirers but Baig made it clear that she "forced some of her friends" into surprising her.    

The Aya Lariye crooner stated, "So this year for V day first time in my life nobody wished me. As funny as it is for me ik you all can have a laugh too."

"I also forced some of my friends the next day to get me some roses and so they did. I love em all for getting me some flowers but long story short," Baig added.

Though she wasn't too excited for Valentine's Day, Baig still celebrated suggesting "I hate V day but here are some of my closest V day squad." 

With mixed responses, social media users flooded Baig's comment section. Qazi also commented "And you never forced me" to hint that the friends didn't have to put in much effort to bring a smile on each other's faces.      

On the work front, Baig is gearing up to release her upcoming collaboration Washmally with singer Sahir Ali Bagga. 

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

