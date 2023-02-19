Aima Baig pens special message for Valentine's Day

Lollywood's talented singer Aima Baig is one of the most prominent faces of the entertainment fraternity. The 27-year-old artist amassed millions of followers, succeeded in her career — still reigning in the Pakistani music industry — and also had a handsome man, Shahbaz Shigri, by her side until there was trouble in paradise and Baig announced the couple's separation which came as a shock for any of their fans.
The cheating scandal that followed the ex-couple's separation became the talk of the town tarnishing both the artists' images, however, letting bygones be bygones, Baig and Shigri moved on for good.
Most recently, the Balu Mahi singer spent her Valentine's Day without a date and talked about the special day's boredom with her fans on a social media platform. Taking to Instagram, Baig posted a carousel of scintillating pictures with her "closest V day squad" director Adnan Qazi, singer Momina Mustehsan, her dad, and also with a big bouquet of roses.
At first sight, many of her fans assumed the Lafzon Main Kharabi Thi singer received the flowers from her secret admirers but Baig made it clear that she "forced some of her friends" into surprising her.
The Aya Lariye crooner stated, "So this year for V day first time in my life nobody wished me. As funny as it is for me ik you all can have a laugh too."
"I also forced some of my friends the next day to get me some roses and so they did. I love em all for getting me some flowers but long story short," Baig added.
Though she wasn't too excited for Valentine's Day, Baig still celebrated suggesting "I hate V day but here are some of my closest V day squad."
With mixed responses, social media users flooded Baig's comment section. Qazi also commented "And you never forced me" to hint that the friends didn't have to put in much effort to bring a smile on each other's faces.
On the work front, Baig is gearing up to release her upcoming collaboration Washmally with singer Sahir Ali Bagga.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 19, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.9
|268.15
|Euro
|EUR
|279.2
|282
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315.8
|319
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|73.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70
|70.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178
|180.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|707.22
|715.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.76
|39.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.14
|38.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.56
|33.91
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.18
|3.29
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|867.89
|876.89
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|165.34
|167.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|690.7
|698.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.05
|73.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|197.12
|199.12
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.26
|25.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|287.56
|290.06
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,700 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,780.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Karachi
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Quetta
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Attock
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Multan
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
