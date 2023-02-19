Imran Khan asks PTI workers to defend judiciary’s sanctity

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Kham on Sunday said PTI and its workers will defend the sanctity of the judiciary at any cost.

Talking to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill at Zaman Park, the former prime minister underscored the need for elections saying that the country had been going through an economic crisis and the delay in elections was a violation of the constitution.

Imran Khan further criticised the government for creating further difficulties for people by putting an end to public welfare projects including the health card service.

The former prime minister said they cannot even face the public after the record-breaking inflation as the poor are suffering.

Earlier, Imran Khan said that the tapping of phone calls is a bid to pressurise the judges and stop the rule of law in the country.

Imran Khan made the statement while meeting with columnists and senior writers in which he discussed the PTI’s political strategy, economic challenges and terrorism incidents. He also elaborated on PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek and its targets.