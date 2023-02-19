Search

Imran Khan still getting help from ‘Faiz Hamid’s supporters in establishment’, says Maryam Nawaz

10:29 AM | 19 Feb, 2023
Source: TheMaryamNSharif/Facebook

ISLAMABAD – Maryam Nawaz, who is up in arms against ousted premier Imran Khan, dialed up his tirade against security establishment members, accusing them of facilitating the PTI chief.

In a recent interview with a local news outlet, PML-N newly appointed Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said former intelligence chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed still got influence in the establishment, accusing his remnants of backing Imran Khan, who is facing a flurry of cases since being removed from power in no-vote confidence last year.

The outspoken leader said there were some members, who she refrained from naming, still aiding PTI chief. She said these people have common interests which is binding them together.

Firing a fresh salvo at former Prime Minister, Maryam raised questions on the PTI chief’s casual attitude towards the court for the several cases against him. She called it for the first time that a politician was flouting the court’s orders despite reminders.

She accused Imran of still being involved in deals. Taking a jibe at the former premier, she said how can Imran be able to travel to Rawalpindi for his party’s gathering with injury but cannot appear before the court.

Maryam said his uncle, the sitting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif did not come to power with Gen (retd) Bajwa’s help but mentioned Khan’s incompetence for it.

Last month, Maryam's father Nawaz Sharif held former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and former spymaster Gen Faiz Hamid responsible for the haphazard situation in the South Asian country.

Nawaz Sharif holds Gen Bajwa and Gen Faiz responsible for Pakistan’s crises

