Imran Khan still getting help from ‘Faiz Hamid’s supporters in establishment’, says Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD – Maryam Nawaz, who is up in arms against ousted premier Imran Khan, dialed up his tirade against security establishment members, accusing them of facilitating the PTI chief.
In a recent interview with a local news outlet, PML-N newly appointed Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said former intelligence chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed still got influence in the establishment, accusing his remnants of backing Imran Khan, who is facing a flurry of cases since being removed from power in no-vote confidence last year.
The outspoken leader said there were some members, who she refrained from naming, still aiding PTI chief. She said these people have common interests which is binding them together.
Firing a fresh salvo at former Prime Minister, Maryam raised questions on the PTI chief’s casual attitude towards the court for the several cases against him. She called it for the first time that a politician was flouting the court’s orders despite reminders.
She accused Imran of still being involved in deals. Taking a jibe at the former premier, she said how can Imran be able to travel to Rawalpindi for his party’s gathering with injury but cannot appear before the court.
Maryam said his uncle, the sitting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif did not come to power with Gen (retd) Bajwa’s help but mentioned Khan’s incompetence for it.
Last month, Maryam's father Nawaz Sharif held former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and former spymaster Gen Faiz Hamid responsible for the haphazard situation in the South Asian country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 19, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.9
|268.15
|Euro
|EUR
|279.2
|282
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315.8
|319
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|73.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70
|70.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178
|180.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|707.22
|715.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.76
|39.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.14
|38.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.56
|33.91
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.18
|3.29
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|867.89
|876.89
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|165.34
|167.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|690.7
|698.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.05
|73.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|197.12
|199.12
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.26
|25.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|287.56
|290.06
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,700 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,780.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Karachi
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Quetta
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Attock
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Multan
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
