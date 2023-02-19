Earthquake jolts Kharan, other Balochistan cities

QUETTA – Earthquake tremors were felt in Kharan and other districts of the country’s southwestern region Balochistan on Sunday.

Reports in local media suggest that the magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded at 3.2, with the epicenter of the earthquake recorded around 29 kilometers southwest of Balochistan and took place at a depth of 10km.

There were no initial reports of any damage from the earthquake as tremors were felt in other cities of the region as well. The quake created panic among residents who came out of their houses.

More to follow…