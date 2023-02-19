FM Bilawal meets Saudi counterpart on sidelines of Munich Security Conference

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto met world leaders including Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (SCO) summit in Germany.

Mr. Bhutto interacted with world leaders during his visit to Germany to attend Munich Security Conference 2023.

In his meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Bilawal agreed to further deepen bilateral cooperation between Islamabad and Riyadh across all fields, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

FM hailed Kingdom’s consistent friendship and support for Pakistan, reaffirming fraternal relations between the two Muslim nations. Both sides also reiterated mutual commitment to further enhance and deepen bilateral cooperation across all fields.

During his visit to the central European nation, Foreign Minister also met Jordan, Finland, and Malta’s leaders.