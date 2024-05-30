Latest update on transfer policy for government school teachers in Punjab

LAHORE – The Punjab government has rolled out new transfer policy for schools teachers across the province, allowing transfers on hardship grounds throughout the year.
Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has approved the new policy, which allows the disabled, widowed, divorced teachers, and those facing long distances, to apply for the transfer anytime throughout the year.
The move will also provide a relief to number of government teachers, who have to move to other areas due to their marriage.
Under the new policy, the government teachers can avail the general transfers twice a year and mutual transfers twice a year.
The Department of School Education in Punjab said that all types of promotions will be completed within 30 days.
It has directed all district committees to ensure that decisions are made on applications within 30 days.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 30, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.5
|747.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.14
|173.14
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.28
|26.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.39
|730.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.08
|26.38
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.32
|307.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.60
|7.75
