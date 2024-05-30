Latest update on transfer policy for government school teachers in Punjab

LAHORE – The Punjab government has rolled out new transfer policy for schools teachers across the province, allowing transfers on hardship grounds throughout the year.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has approved the new policy, which allows the disabled, widowed, divorced teachers, and those facing long distances, to apply for the transfer anytime throughout the year.

The move will also provide a relief to number of government teachers, who have to move to other areas due to their marriage.

Under the new policy, the government teachers can avail the general transfers twice a year and mutual transfers twice a year.

The Department of School Education in Punjab said that all types of promotions will be completed within 30 days.

It has directed all district committees to ensure that decisions are made on applications within 30 days.