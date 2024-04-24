Punjab announces e-bikes scheme for teachers; check details

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced a scheme to distribute 15,000 electric motorcycles among teachers across the province.
Reports said that the announcement was made by Punjab Education Minister Sikandar Hayat, who said that 5,000 motorcycles will be given to teachers in the first phase.
He said that 10,000 motorcycles will be distributed in the second and third phases while details about payment plan, eligibility criteria and other are yet be revealed by the government.
The minister said that the scheme will help teachers save the transportation cost while it will have positive impact on environment of Pakistan, which is one of the most vulnerable countries to the climate change.
The announcement of the scheme comes as registration is underway for distribution of 20,000 motorcycles among students in five cities of Punjab is underway.
The provincial government aims to province 19,000 petrol bikes and 1,000 e-bikes to eligible students in Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.
According to the minister, the government aims to provide 15,000 electric bikes to teachers in the province.
The provincial government is yet to issue details about payment plan of the scheme for the government teachers .
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.2 for buying and 296.2 for selling while British Pound hovers at 339.5 for buying, and 343 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.2
|296.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|339.5
|343
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.