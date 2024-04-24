Punjab announces e-bikes scheme for teachers; check details

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced a scheme to distribute 15,000 electric motorcycles among teachers across the province.

Reports said that the announcement was made by Punjab Education Minister Sikandar Hayat, who said that 5,000 motorcycles will be given to teachers in the first phase.

He said that 10,000 motorcycles will be distributed in the second and third phases while details about payment plan, eligibility criteria and other are yet be revealed by the government.

The minister said that the scheme will help teachers save the transportation cost while it will have positive impact on environment of Pakistan, which is one of the most vulnerable countries to the climate change.

The announcement of the scheme comes as registration is underway for distribution of 20,000 motorcycles among students in five cities of Punjab is underway.

The provincial government aims to province 19,000 petrol bikes and 1,000 e-bikes to eligible students in Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.

