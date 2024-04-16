Punjab Motorcycle Scheme: How to Register? A Step-by-Step Guide

In a pioneering move, the Punjab government has introduced a groundbreaking scheme aimed at providing motorcycles to students through easy installment plans. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, this initiative pledges to empower students with enhanced mobility and convenience.
Here is a comprehensive guide for students interested in registering for this scheme:
The scheme offers motorcycles to students through easy installment plans.
The initiative aims to distribute 20,000 motorcycles, comprising 19,000 petrol bikes and 1,000 electric bikes, as a gift to students.
Each motorcycle requires an initial advance payment of Rs20,000, followed by easy monthly installments over two years.
The Punjab government is providing a subsidy of Rs1 billion to facilitate these installment plans.
To qualify for the scheme, applicants must be students.
Applicants must be residents of Punjab.
The government may specify additional criteria, so it’s essential to review all eligibility requirements thoroughly.
To register for Punjab Motorcycle Scheme, follow these steps:
Go to the official portal bikes.punjab.gov.pk
Find the registration section
Complete the registration form with all required personal information
Upload any required documents following the provided guidelines
Review the information for accuracy
Submit the registration form
1. How to apply for Punjab bike scheme?
To apply for the Punjab bike scheme, visit the official website at bikes.punjab.gov.pk and follow the registration process outlined on the site.
2. Can a 12-year-old have an electric bike?
The eligibility criteria for the Punjab bike scheme require applicants to be students of 18 years of age and above.
3. What are the requirements for an e-bike?
The requirements for an e-bike include proof of student status, proof of residence, and any additional documents specified by the government. Detailed information will be available on the registration portal.
4. Are electric bikes safe?
Electric bikes are generally considered safe when operated responsibly and following safety guidelines. However, it's essential to follow traffic regulations and exercise caution while riding.
Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|295
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
