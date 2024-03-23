Punjab Car Registration App for Home-Service: How to download

The Punjab Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has launched a mobile vehicle registration service in a bid to streamline the vehicle registration process.

This mobile registration service brings the registration process to the comfort of people’s homes, eliminating the need for time-consuming visits to government offices.

The Punjab Excise Mobile Registration Service commenced operations at the Quaid-e-Azam Library parking lot at Bagh-e-Jinnah on March 19. The service was subsequently launched at Liberty Chowk, Gulberg, on March 20; Fortress Stadium, Lahore Cantt, on March 21 and Maulana Shaukat Ali Road Car Market, Johar Town, on March 22.

Moreover, the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department is collaborating with the Punjab Motor Dealers Association to promote vehicle registration and transfer through the new system. This initiative aims to ensure compliance with the law and prevent unnecessary fines or penalties.

This initiative is designed to simplify the vehicle registration process. Now, residents can register their vehicles without the need to queue at government offices.

This mobile registration service is a significant step towards improving the lives of Lahore’s residents. It demonstrates the government’s commitment to addressing the needs of the people and enhancing their experiences.

In January 2024, the Punjab Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Department introduced a digital registration card for vehicles. This development addresses the longstanding issue faced by new vehicle owners regarding the non-issuance of registration cards, which often resulted in fines imposed by traffic police. The launch of this digital card and mobile service set to resolve this critical issue for vehicle owners in Punjab.