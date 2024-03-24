Pakistan Cricket Board selection committee dissolved ahead of World Cup

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the dissolution of the current national selection committee ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

PCB spokesperson confirmed that new selection committee will be formed soon, focusing on making merit-based independent decisions for team selection.

The previous committee, which as led by Wahab Riaz, has been dissolved, and the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is expected to announce the new committee in coming days.

Reports in local media said Wahab Riaz is likely to retain his position as chief selector, whereas Abdul Razzaq will get role in committee. The new selection committee will have the authority to hire a new coach and choose the national team captain, with empowered departments being held accountable for their decisions.