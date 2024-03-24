'Pakistan considers restoring trade with India despite strained relations'

ISLAMABAD - Tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi continue unabated but lately Pakistan’s newly appointed foreign minister Ishaq Dar hinted at restoring trade ties.
The trade between nuclear-armed neighbors was suspended by Pakistan in 2019 in response to New Delhi's revocation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Since then, there have been no formal trade relations between the two sides.
Lately, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar hinted at reconsidering trade ties with India. Dar, a close aide of Nawaz Sharif, said Pakistani business community was interested in the trade with India and the government would examine the possibility by holding consultations with all stakeholders over the issue.
Dar made the rare statement during his London visit. He highlighted the challenges after Modi government's actions in August 2019 regarding Indian occupied Kashmir.
The minister mentioned that imports from New Delhi continues through third-party countries, incurring additional costs. The minister expressed a willingness to consider resuming trade, emphasizing the need for consultation and coexistence with India, as changing neighbors is not an option.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on March 24, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.
Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal dropped to 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
