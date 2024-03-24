Search

Pakistan

'Pakistan considers restoring trade with India despite strained relations'

Web Desk
09:42 AM | 24 Mar, 2024
'Pakistan considers restoring trade with India despite strained relations'
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD - Tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi continue unabated but lately Pakistan’s newly appointed foreign minister Ishaq Dar hinted at restoring trade ties.

The trade between nuclear-armed neighbors was suspended by Pakistan in 2019 in response to New Delhi's revocation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir.  Since then, there have been no formal trade relations between the two sides.

Lately, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar hinted at reconsidering trade ties with India. Dar, a close aide of Nawaz Sharif, said Pakistani business community was interested in the trade with India and the government would examine the possibility by holding consultations with all stakeholders over the issue.

Dar made the rare statement during his London visit. He highlighted the challenges after Modi government's actions in August 2019 regarding Indian occupied Kashmir.

The minister mentioned that imports from New Delhi continues through third-party countries, incurring additional costs. The minister expressed a willingness to consider resuming trade, emphasizing the need for consultation and coexistence with India, as changing neighbors is not an option.

EU, India, US, Saudi Arabia enter new era of trade with landmark economic corridor

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

10:04 AM | 24 Mar, 2024

Pakistan secures $149.7 million in World Bank financing for Digital Economy project

