Israel announces largest land seizure in West Bank to expand Jewish settlement

Web Desk
10:42 AM | 24 Mar, 2024
Israeli forces seized another 800 hectares in the occupied West Bank to facilitate the use of the ground for Jewish settlement. The expansion involves the confiscation of Palestinian land and creating source of tension and conflict.

So far, 32,070 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli raids in Gaza since October last year, but Jewish forces continue to press Palestinians.

Lately, Israeli Finance Minister Belazel Smotrich announced largest illegal seizure of Palestinian land in the West Bank since 1993 during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s Tel Aviv visit.

The seizure was the single largest since 1993 Accords, a move that draws ire from across the globe. Jewish settlements in West Bank are illegal under international law but Tel Aviv continues to take over land to gain control over Palestinian-controlled lregion. 

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said last week that Israel’s settlement expansions constituted a war crime and risked eliminating any possibility of a viable Palestinian state.

Israel captured the West Bank, including annexed east Jerusalem, in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and all Israeli settlements in the territory are considered illegal under international law. 

Israel continues arrest campaigns in West Bank

