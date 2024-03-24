Search

Profit rates on National Savings Schemes increased; Check new rates

Web Desk
11:08 AM | 24 Mar, 2024
The profit rates of national savings schemes in Pakistan have been recently revised by 
National savings. 

The rates have been revised rates of profit on national savings certificates and schemes by up to 24 bps.

The recent changes in profit rates for various national savings schemes in Pakistan include an increase in rates for the Special Saving Certificate (SSC), Regular Income Certificate (RIC).

The profit rate for SSC moved up by 20 basis points to 15.8pc, SA's rate stays at 20.5 percent, and STSC's rate saw drop of 76 basis points to 19pc.

BSC, PBA, and SFWA now offer a 15.6 percent profit rate, up by 24 basis points. DSC, SITA, and SISA maintain their rates at 14.4 percent, 18.54 percent, and 20.5 percent, respectively.

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 24 March 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on March 24, 2024, Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.

Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal dropped to 73.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.2 281.2
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.92 748.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

