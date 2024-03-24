Profit rates on National Savings Schemes increased; Check new rates

The profit rates of national savings schemes in Pakistan have been recently revised by

National savings.

The rates have been revised rates of profit on national savings certificates and schemes by up to 24 bps.

The recent changes in profit rates for various national savings schemes in Pakistan include an increase in rates for the Special Saving Certificate (SSC), Regular Income Certificate (RIC).

The profit rate for SSC moved up by 20 basis points to 15.8pc, SA's rate stays at 20.5 percent, and STSC's rate saw drop of 76 basis points to 19pc.

BSC, PBA, and SFWA now offer a 15.6 percent profit rate, up by 24 basis points. DSC, SITA, and SISA maintain their rates at 14.4 percent, 18.54 percent, and 20.5 percent, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/18-Mar-2024/sbp-to-announce-new-monetary-policy-rate-today-here-s-what-to-expect

