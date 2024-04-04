Trader Friendly Scheme 2024: What's the last date to register?

A spokesperson for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said on Thursday that all unregistered wholesalers, retailers, dealers and shopkeepers must register by 30 April 2024 under the Trader Friendly Scheme.

Already registered shopkeepers do not need to re-register for the scheme, which is open to all retailers, including Tier-1 retailers, said an FBR statement issued here. Income tax paid in monthly electricity bills can be adjusted at the time of payment under the Scheme.