USD to PKR: Rupee continues to gain against Dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 276.35, with an improvement of Rs1.06.

On Wednesday, PKR suffered losses against the greenback as it slides down 0.71 percent and was settled at 277.41.

Pakistani rupee gained momentum in the interbank today and the price of the dollar has decreased by 37 paisa on Thursday.

At the closing of the business day in the interbank exchange market, the price of one US dollar is Rs277.4.

Yesterday, the dollar closed at Rs277.41.

On the other hand, the price of the dollar has decreased by one rupee in the open market.

The dollar is worth Rs280 in the open market.