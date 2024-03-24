Search

Sana Javed shares sweet post for her "one and only SM"

Web Desk
12:47 PM | 24 Mar, 2024
Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik
Sana Javed, aka Sana Shoaib Malik, an acclaimed Pakistani actress, took to Instagram to share a sweet message for her “one and only.”

The 30-year-old actress, who debuted with the 2012 blockbuster drama serial Shehr-e-Zaat, went on to become one of the most well-known celebrities in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Sana got her breakthrough with Khaani — for which she received a nomination at the Lux Style Awards — and went on to star in social-based dramas Ruswai and Dunk, the former earned her the PISA Award for Best Actress Critics.

Sana has also starred in other notable television series including Pyarey Afzal, Maana Ka Gharana, Romeo Weds Heer, and Aye Musht-E-Khaak among others. Thanks to her par excellence performances, the Intezaar star has raked in millions of followers across all platforms.

But Sana has been in the news recently due to her surprising marriage to Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Malik. In January, 2024, the couple took to Instagram to announce their wedding with a picture of themselves embracing each other in their wedding attires. The announcement took everyone by surprise as Shoaib had been making rounds on the internet for his separation from ex-wife, Sania Mirza. Unfazed by any and all media attention, the couple continues to share PDA-filled moments on their social media handles.

In the same fashion, taking to Instagram Stories, Sana shared a post and added a sweet, wholesome message for the world to know that she cares and cherishes her “one and only” husband, Shoaib Malik.

The post read, “Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts.” In the bottom, Sana wrote, “my one and only SM” followed by a red heart emoji.

Although the post was obviously made for her husband, Shoaib Malik, social media users trolled the actress by sarcastically commenting that the initials "SM" stand for Shoaib's ex-wife Sania Mirza.

Sana and Shoaib's marriage

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed made an official announcement on January 19, 2024, about their marriage. This is Sana's second and Shoaib's third wedding. Shoaib was first married to a woman named Ayesha Siddiqui in 2010 whom he divorced to marry ace Indian tennis player Sania Mirza in a high-profile wedding.

The former couple have a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, born in 2018. Shoaib and Sania had been involved in separation rumors for quite some time, with no confirmation from either party.

Sana, on the flip side, was married to singer-actor Umair Jaswal. The couple sparked separation rumours after both the actors deleted pictures of each other from their Instagram handles.

Cricketer Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed announce their marriage

Sana Javed's Upcoming Works

Sana was recently seen in the films I Love You Zara and Dino Ki Dulhaniyan. On the small screen, Sana was seen in Kaala Doriya, Romeo Weds Heer, Ruswai, Darr Khuda Say, Dunk, and Aye Musht-E-Khaak. She will next be seen in Mohabbat Eik Saza.

Sana Javed shares sweet post for her "one and only SM"

