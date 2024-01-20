Search

Shoaib Malik gets married to actor Sana Javed

11:17 AM | 20 Jan, 2024
Shoaib Malik gets married to actor Sana Javed
Source: realshoaibmalik/Twitter

Pakistan's former cricketer Shoaib Malik got married to Lollywood star Sana Javed, and their marriage becomes talk of the town.

Malik, who was separated from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, got married in a private ceremony, and the couple pictures have gone viral online. In the snaps, the couple are seen traditional attire.

In a social media post, the 41-year-old said "Alhamdullilah...And We created you in pairs", sharing wedding pictures online.

 
 
 
 

