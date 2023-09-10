Search

EU, India, US, Saudi Arabia enter new era of trade with landmark economic corridor

Web Desk 07:41 PM | 10 Sep, 2023
Source: KSAmofaEN/Twitter

RIYADH – In what appears to latest move to counter Beijing’s global impact, several nations signed a memorandum of understanding for a landmark economic corridor which will link the Middle East and South Asia, and boost trade ties.

The new corridor was announced at the G20 Leaders’ event, and is touted to stimulate economic development through enhanced connectivity and economic integration across Asia and the Middle East.

Under the new trade route, Europe will be directly connected to the Middle East, and Asia as both continents are known for being commercial hubs and facilitating development.

The new economic corridor will increase commercial trade railways, and pipelines for electricity and hydrogen and will contribute to international energy security. It will further boost existing trade and manufacturing and strengthen food security and supply chains, and will be a new era of quality jobs production.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the EU, India, and the Middle East during his visit to G20 Summit in New Delhi.

The defector ruler of leading Islamic nation said the corridor seeks to achieve the common interests of member countries by strengthening economic interdependence and will help develop clean energy, and its implementation will contribute to long-term gains along transit corridors for all parties.

Modi govt's latest move ahead of G20 summit triggers speculations about change of India's name

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 10, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 305.15
Euro EUR 323.8 327
UK Pound Sterling GBP 379.5 383.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 85.5 86.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.7 81.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 816.3 824.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 228.8 230
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 44.04 44.44
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 995.05 1004.05
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 180.54 182.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 223
Swedish Korona SEK 20.9 21.2
Swiss Franc CHF 343.8 346.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.63 8.78

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 10 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 10 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Karachi PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Islamabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Peshawar PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Quetta PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Sialkot PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Attock PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Gujranwala PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Jehlum PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Multan PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Bahawalpur PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Gujrat PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Nawabshah PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Chakwal PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Hyderabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Nowshehra PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Sargodha PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Faisalabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Mirpur PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651

