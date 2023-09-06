Modi govt's latest move ahead of G20 summit triggers speculations about change of India's name

On the invitation cards sent to G20 attendees on Tuesday, Droupadi Murmu is referred to as “President of Bharat” instead of “President of India”.
India is hosting the annual G20 summit in New Delhi on Saturday and Sunday. Many world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, will attend.
One of the two names given to the nation by the constitution, Bharat originates from ancient Hindu texts written in Sanskrit. Modi himself frequently refers to India as Bharat.
Officials of Modi’s right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) back the change in nomenclature. They argue that the name India was introduced by British colonials and is a “symbol of slavery”. The British ruled India for about 200 years until the country gained independence in 1947.
India's News18 cited sources as saying that BJP lawmakers would present a resolution to give precedence to the name Bharat over India. The government has called a special session of parliament later this month but has not released any information regarding its legislative agenda.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 6, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|320.7
|324.15
|Euro
|EUR
|345
|348
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|407
|411
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.6
|90.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|85.65
|86.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|210
|212
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|814.77
|822.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|240
|242.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.14
|42.54
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.39
|44.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.1
|39.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|993.41
|1002.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.93
|183.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|795.74
|803.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|228
|230.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|346.46
|348.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.69
|8.84
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 231,800 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs198,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,168 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Karachi
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Islamabad
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Peshawar
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Quetta
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Sialkot
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Attock
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Gujranwala
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Jehlum
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Multan
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Gujrat
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Nawabshah
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Chakwal
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Hyderabad
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Nowshehra
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Sargodha
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Faisalabad
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Mirpur
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.