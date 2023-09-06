Modi govt's latest move ahead of G20 summit triggers speculations about change of India's name

On the invitation cards sent to G20 attendees on Tuesday, Droupadi Murmu is referred to as “President of Bharat” instead of “President of India”.

India is hosting the annual G20 summit in New Delhi on Saturday and Sunday. Many world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, will attend.

One of the two names given to the nation by the constitution, Bharat originates from ancient Hindu texts written in Sanskrit. Modi himself frequently refers to India as Bharat.

Officials of Modi’s right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) back the change in nomenclature. They argue that the name India was introduced by British colonials and is a “symbol of slavery”. The British ruled India for about 200 years until the country gained independence in 1947.

India's News18 cited sources as saying that BJP lawmakers would present a resolution to give precedence to the name Bharat over India. The government has called a special session of parliament later this month but has not released any information regarding its legislative agenda.