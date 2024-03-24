Burj Khalifa lights up green and white to mark Pakistan Day (VIDEO)

ABU DHABI – Pakistan Resolution Day was celebrated in part of the world including UAE as world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, lit up with the national flag colours of Pakistan.
The skyscraper used to pay tribute to global events, cultural occasions by transforming into a giant display screen.
Videos and Pictures of Burj Khalifa are doing rounds online showing the building in Pakistani flag colors.
Pakistan Embassy in the Middle Eastern region also expressed gratitude to UAE government and its people for displaying Pakistani flag on Burj Khalifa on Pakistan Day.
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi highlighted that the gesture reflects the strong bond between the two nations, emphasizing the depth of friendship between Islamabad and Abu Dhabi.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on March 24, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.
Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal dropped to 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
