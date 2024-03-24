Burj Khalifa lights up green and white to mark Pakistan Day (VIDEO)

ABU DHABI – Pakistan Resolution Day was celebrated in part of the world including UAE as world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, lit up with the national flag colours of Pakistan.

The skyscraper used to pay tribute to global events, cultural occasions by transforming into a giant display screen.

Videos and Pictures of Burj Khalifa are doing rounds online showing the building in Pakistani flag colors.

Pakistan Embassy in the Middle Eastern region also expressed gratitude to UAE government and its people for displaying Pakistani flag on Burj Khalifa on Pakistan Day.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi highlighted that the gesture reflects the strong bond between the two nations, emphasizing the depth of friendship between Islamabad and Abu Dhabi.

