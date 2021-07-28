FM Qureshi arrives in Bahrain on two-day visit
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reached Manama on a two-day official visit to Bahrain.
Bahrain Foreign Minister Dr. Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al Zayani and Pakistan Ambassador to Bahrain Muhammad Ayub welcomed Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the airport.
Qureshi is leading Pakistan's delegation in the 2nd session of Pakistan-Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission.
During the Ministerial meeting, both sides will hold expert level talks, particularly focusing on Commerce, Investment, Energy, Overseas Employment, Agriculture, Information and Broadcasting, Tourism and other areas of mutual interest.
وزیر خارجہ مخدوم شاہ محمود قریشی, دو روزہ دورے پر بحرین کے دارالحکومت منامہ پہنچ گئے #ShahMahmoodQureshi #Bahrain @SMQureshiPTI @GovtofPakistan @TeamSMQ @MoIB_Official pic.twitter.com/YamyVXNHSA— Amanullah Samoon (@AmanullahSamoo2) July 28, 2021
Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also call on the Bahraini leadership. He will have bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Dr. Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al Zayani to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.
In a statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy close fraternal relations deep rooted in common faith and values.
He said the bilateral relations are reaching new levels after Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Bahrain in December 2019. He said both the countries are working to further strengthen their bilateral cooperation.
