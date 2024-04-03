Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
WorldTop News

Four dead, scores injured as Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years

Web Desk
08:42 AM | 3 Apr, 2024
Four dead, scores injured as Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years
Source: File Photo

Taiwan has been hit by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that destroyed buildings. It was reportedly the strongest in the region in around 2.5 decades.

Four people died due to strong seismic activity near Taiwan's east coast, while hundreds suffered injuries. Rescue efforts are underway, as the shock waves were felt across Taiwan, causing landslides in the hilly region and prompting tsunami warnings.

The quake also disrupted power supply in most regions, while there are reports of internet outages and damage in Taipei and other areas.

Taiwan Earthquake

Authorities warned of aftershocks, whereas Japan and the Philippines also issued tsunami warnings. The earthquake was also felt in adjoining regions including China's Fujian province.

The East Asian nation saw huge numbers of buildings collapsed in Hualien County, leaving people trapped.

Meanwhile, armed forces personnel were deployed for disaster relief, and schools and workplaces suspended operations mid-week.

Taiwan's President directed immediate action to understand the impact and provide assistance.

The recent seismic activity is said strongest since 90s. Flights were suspended, but the tsunami threat has largely passed.

More to follow...
 
 

 
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:08 AM | 3 Apr, 2024

Supreme Court set to begin suo moto hearing on judges letter against ...

08:42 AM | 3 Apr, 2024

Four dead, scores injured as Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 ...

10:35 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

FIR registered after IHC judges receive threatening letters laced ...

10:08 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

Istanbul nightclub fire claims 29 lives

06:13 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

US Sikhs rally for Khalistan Referendum in historic Sacramento ...

05:19 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

Salwan Momika: Man who burnt Quran in Sweden ‘found dead’ in ...

Most viewed

07:46 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

Saudi police detain more than 4,000 beggars from Masjid al-Haram

11:13 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

US Congressman Tim Walberg suggests dropping nuclear bomb on Gaza

11:27 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

Israeli strikes on Iran embassy in Damascus kill 8 including IRGC ...

10:06 AM | 1 Apr, 2024

Pakistan detains ten terrorists, facilitators in Bisham suicide ...

12:32 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

UAE Civil Defence Authority announces govt jobs 2024; Apply online

05:28 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Pakistan ready to work with US to achieve global peace: PM

Advertisement

Latest

10:42 AM | 3 Apr, 2024

Michael Bracewell to lead as New Zealand announces squad for Pakistan T20 series

Gold & Silver

02:38 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

Gold sees decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 3 April 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in the open market on April 3, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 281.25 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 76.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 281.25
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.4 748.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.06 40.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.55 913.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.17 731.17
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 308.43 310.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: