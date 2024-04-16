TEVTA announces new teaching jobs; Here's how to apply online

Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has unveiled exciting career opportunities for professionals seeking teaching positions in Lahore. If you're passionate about education and have expertise in various technical fields, this could be your chance to make a difference.
As a part of the training authority, you will have the opportunity to work as visiting faculty in evening shifts, providing valuable education in the following areas: AI & Machine Learning, Graphic Design, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Data Analytics, and Game Development.
TEVTA Lahore invites applications from eligible candidates for the post of training program as per the advertisement. Preferred Education is MS, Master, and Bachelor, among others.
Minimum Masters in Computer Science, IT, or BS Engineering from an HEC recognized University is required. Preferences will be given to candidates having additional qualifications.
If you meet the criteria and are ready to contribute to the field of technical education, seize this opportunity to apply for TEVTA teaching jobs. Make sure to follow the application instructions carefully to ensure your submission is considered. Don't miss out on this chance to make a meaningful impact in the realm of technical education in Lahore. Apply now and embark on a rewarding career journey with TEVTA.
Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|295
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
