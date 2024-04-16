TEVTA announces new teaching jobs; Here's how to apply online

Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has unveiled exciting career opportunities for professionals seeking teaching positions in Lahore. If you're passionate about education and have expertise in various technical fields, this could be your chance to make a difference.

As a part of the training authority, you will have the opportunity to work as visiting faculty in evening shifts, providing valuable education in the following areas: AI & Machine Learning, Graphic Design, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Data Analytics, and Game Development.

TEVTA Lahore invites applications from eligible candidates for the post of training program as per the advertisement. Preferred Education is MS, Master, and Bachelor, among others.

Who Can Apply for TEVTA Jobs

Minimum Masters in Computer Science, IT, or BS Engineering from an HEC recognized University is required. Preferences will be given to candidates having additional qualifications.

Terms and Conditions

Only short-listed candidates will be called for test/interview.

No TA/DA will be admissible.

The authority reserves the rights not to fill any post/withhold the appointment against any advertised post, increase or decrease the number of posts without assigning any reason.

All applicants are advised to clearly mention the Name of the course/certification and city on the envelope against the post applied.

All appointments will be made purely on a visiting basis with attractive market-based remuneration.

Applications containing incomplete/inadequate information or received through email or received after the due date will not be entertained.

Applications along with a resume and one recent passport size photograph, along with attested copies of all educational testimonials, are required.

If you meet the criteria and are ready to contribute to the field of technical education, seize this opportunity to apply for TEVTA teaching jobs. Make sure to follow the application instructions carefully to ensure your submission is considered. Don't miss out on this chance to make a meaningful impact in the realm of technical education in Lahore. Apply now and embark on a rewarding career journey with TEVTA.