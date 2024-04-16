Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

TEVTA announces new teaching jobs; Here's how to apply online

Web Desk
09:46 PM | 16 Apr, 2024
Tevta Jobs

Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has unveiled exciting career opportunities for professionals seeking teaching positions in Lahore. If you're passionate about education and have expertise in various technical fields, this could be your chance to make a difference.

As a part of the training authority, you will have the opportunity to work as visiting faculty in evening shifts, providing valuable education in the following areas: AI & Machine Learning, Graphic Design, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Data Analytics, and Game Development.

TEVTA Lahore invites applications from eligible candidates for the post of training program as per the advertisement. Preferred Education is MS, Master, and Bachelor, among others.

Who Can Apply for TEVTA Jobs

Minimum Masters in Computer Science, IT, or BS Engineering from an HEC recognized University is required. Preferences will be given to candidates having additional qualifications.

Terms and Conditions

  • Only short-listed candidates will be called for test/interview.
  • No TA/DA will be admissible.
  • The authority reserves the rights not to fill any post/withhold the appointment against any advertised post, increase or decrease the number of posts without assigning any reason.
  • All applicants are advised to clearly mention the Name of the course/certification and city on the envelope against the post applied.
  • All appointments will be made purely on a visiting basis with attractive market-based remuneration.
  • Applications containing incomplete/inadequate information or received through email or received after the due date will not be entertained.
  • Applications along with a resume and one recent passport size photograph, along with attested copies of all educational testimonials, are required.

If you meet the criteria and are ready to contribute to the field of technical education, seize this opportunity to apply for TEVTA teaching jobs. Make sure to follow the application instructions carefully to ensure your submission is considered. Don't miss out on this chance to make a meaningful impact in the realm of technical education in Lahore. Apply now and embark on a rewarding career journey with TEVTA.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:46 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

TEVTA announces new teaching jobs; Here's how to apply online

08:59 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Punjab Motorcycle Scheme: How to Register? A Step-by-Step Guide

08:31 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

New office timings for govt employees notified

08:12 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Death penalty in Pakistan: These survey results will surprise you!

07:58 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

IMF predicts reduction in inflation and unemployment in Pakistan

07:27 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Military leadership vows stern action against malicious propaganda ...

Pakistan

09:02 AM | 15 Apr, 2024

Rs 750 Prize Bond List April 2024 - Check Draw Result Online

09:02 AM | 16 Apr, 2024

750 Prize Bond April 2024 – Check Full Draw List here

12:42 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

750 Prize bond April 2024 – Check Balloting, Draw Date and Winners

05:42 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Major blow for YouTuber Adil Raja as he loses appeals in defamation ...

10:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2024

Woman passenger assaulted by Railway police constable found dead in ...

08:59 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Pakistan Army unveils locally-made anti-tank vehicle MAAZ

Advertisement

Latest

09:46 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

TEVTA announces new teaching jobs; Here's how to apply online

Gold & Silver

02:44 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 16 April forex rates

Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.85
Euro EUR 295 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.63 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: