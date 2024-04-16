Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
LifestylePakistan

Alkaram Studio closing doors on era filled with memories!

Web Desk
10:15 PM | 16 Apr, 2024
Alkaram Studio closing doors on era filled with memories!
Source: Alkaram Studio

Alkaram Studio, an online shopping platform which offered a diverse selection of clothing and home textile products for men and women for 14 years, has announced its closure.

Alkaram Studio gave its customers the convenience to browse and purchase items from the comfort of their homes, with the added convenience of doorstep delivery.

Taking to Instagram, Alkaram Studio announced, "Here's to closing the door on an era filled with memories as Alkaram Studio!"

In another Instagram post, Alkaram Studio wrote, "Unleash your uniqueness and break the mold! Change is inevitable, but our commitment to style and comfort remains unwavering. Here's to new beginnings with same dedication. Stay tuned with us!"

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:15 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Alkaram Studio closing doors on era filled with memories!

09:46 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

TEVTA announces new teaching jobs; Here's how to apply online

08:59 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Punjab Motorcycle Scheme: How to Register? A Step-by-Step Guide

08:31 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

New office timings for govt employees notified

08:12 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Death penalty in Pakistan: These survey results will surprise you!

07:58 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

IMF predicts reduction in inflation and unemployment in Pakistan

Most viewed

11:17 AM | 16 Apr, 2024

Hareem Shah’s alleged private video leaked online

09:02 AM | 15 Apr, 2024

Rs 750 Prize Bond List April 2024 - Check Draw Result Online

09:02 AM | 16 Apr, 2024

750 Prize Bond April 2024 – Check Full Draw List here

12:42 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

750 Prize bond April 2024 – Check Balloting, Draw Date and Winners

05:38 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

YouTuber Ducky Bhai loses Rs40m in cryptocurrency 

10:45 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Bushra Ansari opens up about her divorce, 2nd marriage to Iqbal ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:15 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Alkaram Studio closing doors on era filled with memories!

Gold & Silver

02:44 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 16 April forex rates

Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.85
Euro EUR 295 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.63 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: