Alkaram Studio closing doors on era filled with memories!

Alkaram Studio, an online shopping platform which offered a diverse selection of clothing and home textile products for men and women for 14 years, has announced its closure.

Alkaram Studio gave its customers the convenience to browse and purchase items from the comfort of their homes, with the added convenience of doorstep delivery.

Taking to Instagram, Alkaram Studio announced, "Here's to closing the door on an era filled with memories as Alkaram Studio!"

In another Instagram post, Alkaram Studio wrote, "Unleash your uniqueness and break the mold! Change is inevitable, but our commitment to style and comfort remains unwavering. Here's to new beginnings with same dedication. Stay tuned with us!"