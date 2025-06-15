Pm Shehbaz Sharif And President Erdogan Discuss Israel Iran Conflict On Phone Call

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye, this evening.

During their most warm and cordial conversation, both leaders discussed the deeply worrying situation in the region in the wake of Israel’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Iran.

The two leaders agreed that Israel’s military strikes had violated Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, in clear contravention of the UN Charter and international law, while seriously jeopardizing regional and global peace and stability. They also denounced Israel’s brazen military aggression against the brave Palestinian people, that continued with complete impunity.

The two leaders emphasized that the international community and the United Nations must act collectively and urge Israel to immediately end its aggressive posturing and illegal actions against Iran, Palestine and other countries in the region.

While renewing Pakistan’s firm and unwavering commitment to upholding international peace, security and stability, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role for peace, both as member of the UN Security Council, as well as in other forums such as the OIC.

In this regard, the Prime Minister said that Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar would represent Pakistan at the upcoming OIC CFM meeting in Istanbul. He also congratulated President Erdogan for being decorated by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF).

Both leaders apprised one another about their country’s diplomatic outreach in the prevailing regional situation. They agreed to remain in close touch to coordinate peace efforts.