Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
TechnologyPakistan

Huawei Pura 70 price in Pakistan

Web Desk
11:01 PM | 16 Apr, 2024
Huawei Pura 70 price in Pakistan
Source: File photo

The anticipated price for the Huawei Pura 70 in Pakistan is approximately Rs167,999. This device is expected to feature a single variant boasting 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Rumors suggest that Huawei's upcoming release, the Huawei Pura 70, will soon debut in Pakistan, offering various color options such as Ice Crystal Blue, Feather Black, Snowy White, and Sakura Rose Red.

Internally, the Huawei Pura 70 is said to impress with its specifications, screen size, camera setup, and battery life. The rear camera setup is rumored to consist of a powerful 48MP triple camera array, complemented by a 16MP selfie camera. The display is expected to support resolutions of up to 1260 x 2800 pixels on a 6.67-inch screen.

The performance of the Huawei Pura 70 is anticipated to rely on a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset (yet to be confirmed) and an accompanying GPU. Powering this device is a robust 5000mAh battery. Online purchasing options for the Huawei Pura 70 will soon be available through platforms like OLX, Daraz, Whatmobile, and PriceOye, as well as other reputable online retailers throughout Pakistan.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:45 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Furhan calls on Gen Asim Munir ...

11:01 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Huawei Pura 70 price in Pakistan

10:15 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Alkaram Studio closing doors on era filled with memories!

09:46 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

TEVTA announces new teaching jobs; Here's how to apply online

08:59 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Punjab Motorcycle Scheme: How to Register? A Step-by-Step Guide

08:31 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

New office timings for govt employees notified

Most viewed

09:02 AM | 15 Apr, 2024

Rs 750 Prize Bond List April 2024 - Check Draw Result Online

09:02 AM | 16 Apr, 2024

750 Prize Bond April 2024 – Check Full Draw List here

12:42 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

750 Prize bond April 2024 – Check Balloting, Draw Date and Winners

05:42 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Major blow for YouTuber Adil Raja as he loses appeals in defamation ...

10:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2024

Woman passenger assaulted by Railway police constable found dead in ...

11:20 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Free solar panels for 50,000 houses in Punjab! Are you eligible to ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:45 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Furhan calls on Gen Asim Munir during Pakistan visit

Gold & Silver

02:44 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 16 April forex rates

Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.85
Euro EUR 295 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.63 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: