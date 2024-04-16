Huawei Pura 70 price in Pakistan

The anticipated price for the Huawei Pura 70 in Pakistan is approximately Rs167,999. This device is expected to feature a single variant boasting 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Rumors suggest that Huawei's upcoming release, the Huawei Pura 70, will soon debut in Pakistan, offering various color options such as Ice Crystal Blue, Feather Black, Snowy White, and Sakura Rose Red.
Internally, the Huawei Pura 70 is said to impress with its specifications, screen size, camera setup, and battery life. The rear camera setup is rumored to consist of a powerful 48MP triple camera array, complemented by a 16MP selfie camera. The display is expected to support resolutions of up to 1260 x 2800 pixels on a 6.67-inch screen.
The performance of the Huawei Pura 70 is anticipated to rely on a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset (yet to be confirmed) and an accompanying GPU. Powering this device is a robust 5000mAh battery. Online purchasing options for the Huawei Pura 70 will soon be available through platforms like OLX, Daraz, Whatmobile, and PriceOye, as well as other reputable online retailers throughout Pakistan.
Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|295
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
