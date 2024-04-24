Fan attacks stage actress Arooj Khan’s house in Lahore for refusing relations

LAHORE – The house stage actress Arooj Khan came under gun attack after a man opened fire at her residence in limits of Sabzazar police station in Lahore.

The actress remained in the attack while the suspect identified as Nasir Khan has been arrested by police.

Reports said that the attacker, who is said to be her fan, wanted to develop relations with her and he got enraged she refused it.

SP Iqbal Town told media that suspect Akhlaqullah Tarar fired bullets at Arooj Khan’s house on Wednesday morning, adding that he was identified from the CCTV footage.

A case has been registered against the suspect as police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Earlier, the actress had asked Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and CCPO Lahore to arrest the suspect as soon as possible.