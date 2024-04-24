Fan attacks stage actress Arooj Khan’s house in Lahore for refusing relations

LAHORE – The house stage actress Arooj Khan came under gun attack after a man opened fire at her residence in limits of Sabzazar police station in Lahore.
The actress remained in the attack while the suspect identified as Nasir Khan has been arrested by police.
Reports said that the attacker, who is said to be her fan, wanted to develop relations with her and he got enraged she refused it.
SP Iqbal Town told media that suspect Akhlaqullah Tarar fired bullets at Arooj Khan’s house on Wednesday morning, adding that he was identified from the CCTV footage.
A case has been registered against the suspect as police have launched an investigation into the matter.
Earlier, the actress had asked Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and CCPO Lahore to arrest the suspect as soon as possible.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.2 for buying and 296.2 for selling while British Pound hovers at 339.5 for buying, and 343 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.2
|296.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|339.5
|343
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
