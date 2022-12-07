Stage actress Samar Rana arrested for fraud in Lahore

LAHORE – Pakistani stage actor and model Samar Rana was arrested in the provincial capital for fraud.

Law enforcers held Samar after her bail was cancelled by the Lahore High Court, it emerged on Wednesday.

After bail cancellation, Samar was arrested by the Iqbal Town Police and shifted to a women’s cell at Lytton Road Police Station.

Reports in local media suggest that a stage performer has been involved in an alleged fraud case of Rs 2.6 million. She took payment from a citizen against property but failed to vacate the house despite multiple notices.

It was reported that the actor is a history-sheeter who has been booked in multiple cases for defrauding people.