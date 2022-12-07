Stage actress Samar Rana arrested for fraud in Lahore
Share
LAHORE – Pakistani stage actor and model Samar Rana was arrested in the provincial capital for fraud.
Law enforcers held Samar after her bail was cancelled by the Lahore High Court, it emerged on Wednesday.
After bail cancellation, Samar was arrested by the Iqbal Town Police and shifted to a women’s cell at Lytton Road Police Station.
Reports in local media suggest that a stage performer has been involved in an alleged fraud case of Rs 2.6 million. She took payment from a citizen against property but failed to vacate the house despite multiple notices.
It was reported that the actor is a history-sheeter who has been booked in multiple cases for defrauding people.
Stage actress raped, filmed at gunpoint in Lahore 10:25 AM | 9 Nov, 2022
LAHORE – A stage actress was allegedly raped after she was abducted by a man at gunpoint from her house, located ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Supreme Court orders formation of JIT comprising ISI, IB officials to ...01:57 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
-
- Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto to visit Indonesia, Singapore from today12:44 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
-
-
-
-
- 'Ghani Syaani' – Twitter goes gaga over Shehnaaz Gill and MC ...10:51 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
-
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022