Experience the Future with Haier Twin Inverter IOT Refrigerator

Haier, a leading brand in household appliances, continues its dedication to enhancing everyday living with the introduction of the IoT Series. This cutting-edge line of refrigerators builds upon the success of the Twin Inverter series, establishing Haier as an industry pioneer.

Incorporating IoT Technology, the IoT Series introduces a Smartly Controlled System, allowing users to manage and monitor their refrigerators via a smartphone remotely. This innovative feature enables users to adjust the temperature settings for the refrigerator compartment at any time and from anywhere, adding a new level of convenience to modern living.

Twin Inverter with IOT Technology

Haier's IoT-enabled refrigerators, powered by Twin Inverter Technology, redefine convenience and freshness in modern kitchens. The Twin Inverter compressor ensures precise temperature control, extending food freshness while conserving energy. With IoT integration, users can effortlessly monitor and manage their refrigerators remotely via a smartphone app, offering unparalleled convenience and peace of mind. Haier's commitment to innovation ensures that households enjoy efficient cooling and seamless connectivity for a more convenient and enjoyable kitchen experience.

Twin Turbo Fans with A.SPE Technology

This refrigerator features advanced Twin Turbo Fans Technology. Unlike other models, it integrates state-of-the-art cooling mechanisms with one fan in the freezer compartment and another in the fridge section. This innovative setup ensures rapid cooling and freezing while seamlessly incorporating advanced A.SPE sterilization technology. As a pioneer in Pakistan's direct cool category, this refrigerator is the first to include a dedicated freezer fan, marking it as an industry innovator in refrigeration. This innovative technology eliminates 99.99% of bacteria, ensuring food safety and freshness. By combining rapid cooling with effective sterilization, this refrigerator not only preserves food for extended periods but also maintains a hygienic environment in the kitchen, making it an ideal choice for those seeking both efficiency and cleanliness in their appliances.

1 Day 1 unit

This refrigerator boasts an impressive energy efficiency profile, with an average daily energy consumption of just one unit. This remarkable feat is achieved through cutting-edge technology and thoughtful design. The refrigerator minimises power usage by incorporating features such as advanced insulation, energy-efficient compressors, and intelligent cooling algorithms while still delivering exceptional performance.

Food Management

IoT features include seamlessly adding items to your app’s grocery list, setting expiration dates for food items within the app, receiving timely notifications when food items are nearing their expiration date, promoting healthy eating habits and minimising food waste. Additionally, users can assign special tags to each food item for easy categorization and organization, simplifying meal planning and inventory management.

The Digital Control System with 4 Sensors

Synchronized with four strategically placed temperature sensors, the Digital Control System gives users precise control over their refrigerator. Adjust temperatures remotely to meet specific preferences, with real-time monitoring enhancing overall efficiency.

HCS Technology

The humidity control system of the Haier IOT refrigerator is a marvel of modern convenience and precision. Leveraging advanced sensors and intelligent algorithms, it offers unparalleled control over the moisture levels inside the refrigerator compartments. Whether preserving leafy greens at their crispest or keeping fruits at their juiciest, the Haier IOT refrigerator's humidity control system provides a seamless and intuitive experience, all accessible remotely through (IoT) connectivity. Its sophisticated design maintains ideal humidity levels and minimizes energy consumption.

Advanced IoT Features

1. Remote Temperature Adjustment: Modify the temperature settings for the refrigerator compartment remotely using your smartphone and downloading the app HAISMART, ensuring optimal conditions for your stored items.

2. Energy-Saving Activation: Activate an advanced energy-saving feature to maximize electricity conservation, aligning with Haier's commitment to sustainability.

3. Door Open Notification: Receive mobile app notifications if the refrigerator door remains open for more than five minutes, preventing energy wastage and ensuring food preservation.

4. No more voltage worries: The IoT Series Refrigerators operate on a wide voltage range of 105V-260V, providing reliable and uninterrupted performance, regardless of household voltage fluctuations.

Explore the Haier IoT Series today to elevate your home with style and intelligent functionality. Choose Haier Refrigerators for a sophisticated addition that guarantees both style and freshness. Make the smart choice for a connected home – bring one home today!

