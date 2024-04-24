Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Sports

Shaheen Afridi makes notable gains in latest T20I rankings 

05:25 PM | 24 Apr, 2024
Shaheen Afridi makes notable gains in latest T20I rankings 
Source: ICC

DUBAI – Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has made notable gains in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings after his Player of the Match performances in the ongoing five-match series against New Zealand which is level 1-1 after three matches.

New Zealand batter Mark Chapman also improved his rankings. Left-handed Chapman’s unbeaten 87 off 42 balls in the third match has lifted him 12 places to 33rd position in the latest weekly update while left-armer Shaheen’s haul of three for 13 in the second match has helped him move up two places to 17th position.

Wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert is another New Zealand batter to gain in the rankings, moving up from 27th to 24th while leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has progressed from 23rd to 18th position.

Meanwhile, Dipendra Singh Airee has become the fourth player from Nepal to reach the top 50 in the Men’s T20I Batting Rankings after scoring an unbeaten 44 against Hong Kong in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Men’s Premier Cup.

Airee’s 11th position in the all-rounders’ rankings is the highest for Nepal, with the next best being Kaushal Malla’s 25th position.

Hong Kong’s Anshuman Rath (up seven places to 70th) and the United Arab Emirates’ Alishan Sharafu (up 29 places to 88th) among batters, and Nepal’s Sompal Kami (up 16 places to 92nd) among bowlers, have also progressed following their performances in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup.

Babar Azam explains causes of Pakistan's dedeat against New Zealand in 3rd T20 match

Facebook Comments

Sports

05:25 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Shaheen Afridi makes notable gains in latest T20I rankings 

09:34 AM | 24 Apr, 2024

Pakistan women's cricket team whitewashed by West Indies in ODI series

11:15 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

Pakistani boxer Roma Yousaf beats Thailand's Sophita Nuetkrathok

10:45 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

Mohammad Rizwan is 'Bradman of T20 cricket', says Shaheen Shah Afridi

10:12 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

Pakistan Hockey Federation reveals squad for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

08:30 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

Shahzaib Rind shares why he slapped Indian fighter

Sports

11:55 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Babar Azam gets luxury car as gift

07:18 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

PAKvNZ: New Zealand defeat Pakistan by seven wickets in third T20I 

08:45 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Babar Azam makes another record in T20 cricket!

10:21 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Mohammad Rizwan to miss remaining matches of New Zealand T20 series

12:15 AM | 23 Apr, 2024

Is a Pakistan-India series on the cards?

11:25 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Nida Dar becomes 2nd player from Pakistan women's team to get 100 ODI ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:25 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Shaheen Afridi makes notable gains in latest T20I rankings 

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Gold registers recovery as per tola price up by Rs1,100

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 24 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293.2 for buying and 296.2 for selling while British Pound hovers at 339.5 for buying, and 343 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 293.2 296.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 339.5 343
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 73.95
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: