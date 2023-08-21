Pakistan beat India by 18 runs in World Blind Games

Pakistan defeated India by 18 runs in the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Blind Games in Birmingham on Sunday.
The Indian VI team, after winning the toss at King Edward’s School ground, extended an invitation to Pakistan’s visually-impaired team to bat first. Pakistan, donning the Green Shirts, managed to score 187 runs while losing eight wickets in the allotted 20 overs.
Muhammad Salman contributed 50 runs off 31 deliveries, with Captain Nisar Ali adding 46 runs off 33 balls and Badar Munir contributing 37 runs from 24 balls.
Ajay Kumar Reddy took four wickets for India’s visually-impaired team, while Nakula Badanayak claimed three Pakistani batsmen.
In response, India was limited to 169 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs. At one point, they needed 38 runs from the last three overs, but Matiullah delivered an exceptional 18th over, conceding only four runs.
India’s fortunes dwindled as they lost three wickets, including a run-out, collapsing from 150 runs for three wickets to 154 runs for six wickets. Sunil Ramesh of India VI scored 62 runs, while Durga Rao Tompaki contributed 40 runs.
Matiullah of Pakistan VI secured two wickets, and five Indian batsmen were run out. Pakistan’s next game will be against Bangladesh on Tuesday.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 21, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.4
|303.95
|Euro
|EUR
|327.5
|330.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|83.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.1
|80.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,960.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan Today (21 August 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
