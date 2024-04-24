WhatsApp’s new feature to let users share files without internet

Meta-owned messaging app, WhatsApp, continues to launch new features to make it more user-friendly and secure.

Reports suggest the company is now working on another feature that will allow users to share photos, videos, music and other documents without using active internet.

Details shared by an international media outlet revealed that the app will use mobile phone’s Bluetooth feature to detect nearby devices for local file sharing. However, the users will be able to disable this feature if they don’t want to use it.

To use the feature, the users will have to grant access to system files, photo gallery, and location data. However it will encrypt the shared files and hide phone numbers in order to ensure privacy and security of users.

The company has not made any official announcement regarding the launch of the new feature but its ongoing testing on some beta versions suggests that it would be unveiled soon.