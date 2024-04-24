Three-day book fair begins in Islamabad 

ISLAMABAD – A three-day book fair started at the Islamabad Public Library on Tuesday with a key purpose of increasing public interest in reading.

The event was inaugurated by the Director General of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, Asim Ayub. The opening ceremony was featured a lively literary walk led by Muhammad Aqib Daniyal, President of The Pakistan Ideological Civilization.

Following the walk, the director general and others visited the various book stalls, engaging with visitors and providing guidance to the library staff.

During his address, DG Asim Ayub lauded the Library Department for its efforts to promote reading. On this occasion, he vowed to provide full support to the department in order to provide best possible facilities for readers.

The book fair also featured a seminar titled “Read Your Way,” where guest speakers and others shared their thoughts on the importance of reading.

The seminar concluded with a ceremony where shields and certificates were presented by DG Muhammad Arshad, recognizing contributors to the event.

During the three-day book fair, several renowned academicians and literary figures are scheduled to enlighten the audience.