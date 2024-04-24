CDA launches free yoga sessions in Islamabad

In a proactive move towards fostering a healthier lifestyle among its populace, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is set to introduce a series of complimentary yoga sessions across Islamabad. Commencing from May 2nd, these sessions, organized by the CDA's Sports and Culture Department, aim to invigorate the city's fitness landscape.

Held at two prominent venues—the Multipurpose Ground in Sector F-6 Markaz and Mehran Gate near Baradri in F-9 Park—the yoga classes will cater to diverse schedules, spanning from 6 am to 8 am and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm, ensuring accessibility for all.

Embracing inclusivity, the initiative welcomes individuals of all ages and genders, affirming the CDA's commitment to holistic well-being. By extending this offering at zero cost, the CDA underscores its dedication to empowering residents to prioritize both physical and mental health.

Furthermore, in a bid to nurture budding sports enthusiasts, the Department of Sports and Culture will launch coaching classes for basketball, lawn tennis, and futsal, tailored specifically for children under 16. These coaching sessions will unfold at the Multipurpose Ground in Sector F-6 Markaz and Sector G-11 Multipurpose Ground.

To facilitate seamless participation, the Sports and Culture Wing has established dedicated helpline numbers, ensuring prompt resolution of queries and concerns from the public.

Residents of Islamabad are encouraged to seize this opportunity to embark on a journey towards enhanced well-being. Save the date, May 2nd, and immerse yourself in the transformative benefits of yoga. For inquiries, reach out to the CDA Sports and Culture Department via email or social media channels.

Contact Info

CDA Sports and Culture Department

Helpline: 051-9201607, 0331-5181508

Email: info@cda.gov.pk