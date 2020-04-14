Insaf Imdad Mobile App gets 2.8 million plus downloads
LAHORE - "Insaf Imdad" mobile app developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for collecting applications of deserving people during the emergency lockdown has been downloaded more than 2.8 million times since its launch. The app allows the needy to file their applications for financial assistance from the comfort of their homes in full complince of social distancing protocols.
Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor said that the app has been a great success in collecting necessary details about the poor citizens' housebound in the lockdown. The government has so far received more than 15 million applications from the citizens, which are being processed by concerned authorities for further action. Citizens can also check their application status via the App and online portal, he added.
The citizens registered themselves through three channels, namely the mobile application Insaf Imdad, SMS & an online portal.
