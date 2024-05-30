24-year-old girl dies after quack gives her wrong injection in Lahore

LAHORE – A girl died after she was allegedly given a wrong injection by a quack in Harbanspura area of Lahore on Thursday.

Police said a case had been registered against the female quack named Gulfishan, who has also been registered after sealing her clinic.

Police said that the quack allegedly administered an injection to the 24-year-old Sehrish, following which she turned non-responsive. They said that the body has been sent for postmortem.

On the hand, relatives of the victims claimed that police had not included the sections related to murder in the case, adding that invoking section 322 will give a relief to the suspect.

